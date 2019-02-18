Parthenon Sculptures | Athens | February 19

As part of an ongoing initiative to examine the tribulations of the Parthenon sculptures, the Acropolis Museum has invited two respected scholars of the Ottoman Archives, Professor Zeynep Aygen and historian Orhan Sakin. The two experts will deliver a lecture in the museum’s ground-floor auditorium on Tuesday, February 19, elaborating on their research into life on the Acropolis at the beginning of the 19th century. The presentation starts at noon and is free of charge. It will be conducted in English with simultaneous Greek translation.

