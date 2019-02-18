Russia to complete sale of S-400 missiles to Turkey by year end

File photo

Russia intends to complete the delivery of its S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to Turkey by the end of this year, Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov reportedly said at the 14th IDEX-2019 international defense show on Monday, according to Russian state-run news agency TASS.



“We have signed the contract and we will complete the deliveries by the end of this year. We will deliver all the systems this year,” he was quoted as saying by TASS.



Turkey's decision to buy the Russian missiles has irked Washington which has warned the country that going through with the purchase could result in the US imposing sanctions and halting other existing procurements.