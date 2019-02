Italian bad-loan investor Fire is looking to add 1 billion euros in assets under management this year as it works toward an eventual stock market listing, its chief executive said.



“[In 2019] we want to approach the 10-billion-euro psychological threshold [of assets under management] which separates big players from small and medium-sized ones,” chief executive officer Claudio Manetti told Reuters.



Manetti said the group, which currently manages 9 billion euros and is awaiting a regulatory green light to start operating in Greece, would aim for a stock market listing at some stage following bigger rival doBank and Cerved.



[Reuters]