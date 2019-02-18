MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Antetokounmpo scales new heights at All-Star game

Team Giannis’s captain, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, dunks the ball against Team LeBron during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game on All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. Antetokounmpo, known as the Greek Freak, scored a game-high 38 points but Team LeBron rallied in the end for a 178-164 victory. Antetokounmpo’s success earned him plaudits at home, with New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulating him in a tweet for “making all of Greece proud.” [Streeter Lecka, Pool/AP]

