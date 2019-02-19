The annual Munich Security Conference, which ended on Sunday, became a stage of open confrontation between the United States and the major governments of Europe. What was on display at the conference is the growing rift between US President Donald Trump and Europe, which is now open and angry.

The departure from the West’s postwar reality is taking on a historic dimension. For Greece this means that the country’s traditional we-belong-to-the-West foreign policy compass is on the blink: What West do we really belong to when we are confronted with two Wests – that of Europe and that of the US – which are growing increasingly distant?



This historical conjecture mandates steady leadership, and the avoidance of experimentation and constant policy adjustments.