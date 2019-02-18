NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Suspect in sexual assault case released pending trial

TAGS: Crime

A 58-year-old accused of sexually molesting two young mentally disabled people – aged 14 and 20 – was conditionally released on Monday by a court on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos pending trial.

The suspect was arrested last week on the northern Aegean island of Limnos after a complaint filed to local police in the town of Myrina by three teachers at a special education school attended by both victims.

He had been remanded in custody and transferred to Lesvos last Friday. He has denied all charges.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 