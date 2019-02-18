Suspect in sexual assault case released pending trial

A 58-year-old accused of sexually molesting two young mentally disabled people – aged 14 and 20 – was conditionally released on Monday by a court on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos pending trial.



The suspect was arrested last week on the northern Aegean island of Limnos after a complaint filed to local police in the town of Myrina by three teachers at a special education school attended by both victims.



He had been remanded in custody and transferred to Lesvos last Friday. He has denied all charges.