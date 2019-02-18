Scores of violations by fuel stations

The inflow-outflow monitoring systems at fuel stations show that about one in three enterprises inspected in the sector have broken the law.

Of the 546 gasoline stations that the tax administration inspected in 2018, 181 had committed some form of violation, as indicated by the inflow-outflow system and the processing of additional data.

The tax violations included instances of hiding taxable material, failure to pay value-added tax, and transactions without invoices or receipts etc, which in several cases led to fuel stations that had committed serious offenses being forced to close. Monitoring authorities estimate the taxable material concealed from the tax authorities up until the inspections at some 8.3 million euros.

The customs violations identified concerned the use of tanks without the required license, irregular fuel samples and, of course, smuggling. The volume of fuel confiscated last year exceeded 106,000 liters.

There were even cases of diesel being adulterated with heating oil, as well as other oil products with a high sulfur rate, and even water. Expensive forms of gasoline were also found to have been adulterated with cheaper types.