ISAP train calls three-hour stoppage on Thursday

TAGS: Transport, Strike

Workers on Athens's ISAP electric railway will be walking off the job from 11 a.m. and until 2 p.m. on Thursday, their union said on Tuesday.

According to the announcement, the three-hour work stoppage is in protest at a shortage of electronic vending machines, which results in commuters often having to wait in long queues to purchase their tickets and employees having to deal with disgruntled passengers, as well as poor maintenance of train carriages.

The union is also demanding more hirings, as well as a collective labor agreement that will safeguard workers' rights.

