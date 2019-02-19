Rouvikonas hits human resouces management firm

Police in Athens are questioning two suspects in connection with the latest “raid” by Rouvikonas after members of the anarchist group scattered targeted a private company.

The incident happened shortly after 12 noon on Tuesday, when some 20 members of the group barged into the offices of a human resources management firm on Mesogeion Avenue, north of the city center, shouting slogans and scattering anti-capitalism fliers

On Monday, members of the anarchist group threatened a guard and barged into the Swiss Embassy in Athens after smashing windows and splashing paint onto the facade of a French-owned home improvement company the previous day.