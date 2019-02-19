Robert McCabe | Athens | To End-March

The Archaeological Society of Athens presents “Chronography,” an exhibition of photographs taken by Robert McCabe in regions of archaeological significance during his first trips to the country between the mid-1950s and early 1960s that pay tribute to the society's work. The American photographer’s shots show Greece at a time when there were few cars and infrastructure was basic, and include a tour of the Peloponnese with British philhellene and distinguished archaeologist Alan Wace. Opening hours are Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free of charge.



22 Panepistimiou, Omonia, tel 210.362.6043