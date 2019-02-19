AIDS in the UK | Athens | February 22

The Athens Concert Hall and the Birkbeck Institute for the Humanities present University of London cultural historian Matt Cook, an expert in the history of sexuality and the history of London in the 19th and 20th centuries. In Athens, the academic will present a lecture he first delivered in 2016 to mark World AIDS Day, tracing the emotional landscape of Britain at a key turning point in the history of HIV/AIDS in the UK. The lecture starts at 7 p.m., with free admission coupons being distributed as of 5.30 p.m. It will be in English with simultaneous translation into Greek.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr