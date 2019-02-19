Greek police probe attack on migrants' home

Police in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki are investigating a possible racist motive in the firebombing of an apartment housing a family of ten Iraqi migrants.



The attack overnight Tuesday caused no injuries and minor damage. Police say a petrol bomb was thrown onto the balcony of the ground-floor apartment, and the fire was extinguished by residents.



Police say a witness reported seeing two men fleeing the scene of the attack. The case is being handled by the department for racist crimes.



Greece is a major arrival point for migrants entering illegally from Turkey who seek a better life in Europe. [AP]