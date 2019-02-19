Union protests hospital violence

Two fresh cases of violence against hospital workers were reported on Tuesday by the national union of hospital workers (POEDIN).



The first incident took place on Monday at the Aghia Sophia Children’s Hospital in Thessaloniki, when the father of a young child that had gone for an examination attacked a worker.



The week before a doctor was repeatedly punched in the face at Kavala Hospital in northern Greece by the son of a patient in the latter stages of terminal cancer.



POEDIN urged the Health Ministry to take immediate action to protect hospital workers, which it said are unprotected.