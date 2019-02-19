Police units at ND leader's office after bomb threat call
Police officers and a bomb disposal unit were searching the office of main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday evening after someone call in a bomb threat.
Greek media said the threat came in around 6.45 p.m, prompting authorities to cordon off the area around the ND leader's office on 7 Efroniou street, in the central Athenisn district of Pangrati.