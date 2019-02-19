Three prisoners escape from police car in Athens, two rearrested

Three prisoners escaped from a police car that was transferring them to a police station in the district of Moschato on Tuesday, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



According to police sources cited by the news agency, the three men – identified as an Algerian, an Albanian and a Greek national – had earlier appeared before a prosecutor and were returning to detention. It was not clear what they had been arrested for.



When the car stopped at a traffic light on the corner of Fylis and Ioulianou street in central Athens, they jumped out and ran away.

Two of the escapees were later rearrested and one remains at large.