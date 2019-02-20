The number of students registered for postgraduate programs in Greece increased by more than 25 percent in the 2016-17 academic year, according to Hellenic Statistical Authority figures.



The spike is widely attributed to an attempt by students to strengthen their CVs and boost their chances of a good job in Greece – where promising opportunities are few and far between as unemployment remains close to 20 percent – or abroad.



The number of students registered for postgraduate programs at Greek universities in the 2016-17 academic year was 66,295, up 25.2 percent from the previous 2015-16 academic year, when 52,946 students were registered.