We saw it happening in the United States with Donald Trump. We are seeing it happening here too, on a smaller scale, particularly in the last few days: There is a new type of politician who speaks the language of social media, who breaks one taboo after another, using unconventional “means of war.”



The toxic cloud created can easily dominate public discourse, obscuring the other crucial issues on which political confrontation should focus.



It is the responsibility of the democratic opposition not to give in to the attraction of the abhorrent and keep the pre-election debate focused on the main topics.