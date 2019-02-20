Greece, North Macedonia to slash roaming fees
With their governments now on speaking terms, North Macedonia and Greece have promised to slash roaming charges for traveling cellphone users.
Digital policy ministers from the two countries on Tuesday said the measure, due to take effect before the summer, results from a landmark agreement between the neighboring countries that is ending a decades-old dispute.
The former Yugoslav republic formally changed its name last week to address concerns from Greece, which has a large province of Macedonia. [AP]