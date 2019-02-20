ISAP workers to hold work stoppage on Thursday

Workers on the Piraeus-Kifissia electric railway, or ISAP, are set to walk off the job from 11 a.m. and until 2 p.m. on Thursday.



The three-hour work stoppage is in protest at a shortage of electronic vending machines, which results in commuters often having to wait in long queues to purchase their tickets and employees having to deal with disgruntled passengers, as well as poor maintenance of train carriages, the union said Tuesday.



The union is also demanding more hirings, as well as a collective labor agreement that will safeguard workers' rights.