Papandreou dismisses speculation of joining SYRIZA-led alliance

Former socialist prime minister George Papandreou has brushed off speculation that he intends to join a SYRIZA-led alliance ahead of elections later this year.

In a statement Tuesday, Papandreou dismissed the speculation saying it was part of “political machinations… aimed at serving self-interested objectives.”

The former PASOK premier is currently head of the minor Movement of Democratic Socialists (KIDISO), a member of the centrist Movement for Change (KINAL) alliance led by Fofi Gennimata.

KINAL has accused SYRIZA of trying to tap into its base following an announcement that two former deputies that served under Papandreou would be included in the cabinet.

