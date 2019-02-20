Brazilian Embassy in Athens targeted by self-styled anarchists
Suspected members of the Rouvikonas (Greek for Rubicon) anti-establishment group on Wednesday targeted the Brazilian Embassy in Athens, reports say.
Reports say the group entered the building housing the embassy and scattered fliers.
There was no report of arrests.
There were no immediate details on the cause behind the protest.