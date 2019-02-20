NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Brazilian Embassy in Athens targeted by self-styled anarchists

TAGS: Crime, Protest

Suspected members of the Rouvikonas (Greek for Rubicon) anti-establishment group on Wednesday targeted the Brazilian Embassy in Athens, reports say.

Reports say the group entered the building housing the embassy and scattered fliers.

There was no report of arrests.

There were no immediate details on the cause behind the protest.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 