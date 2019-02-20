SYRIZA trailing ND by 14.5 points, poll shows

SYRIZA is trailing New Democracy by 14.5 percentage points, according to a new survey carried out by Public Issue which was released Wednesday.

According to the survey, which was carried out from 1 to 14 February, 39 percent of respondents said they would vote for the conservative opposition compared to 24.5 percent for the incumbent leftists.

According to the same survey, the centrist Movement for Change (KINAL) would garner 8.5 percent, followed by neo-Nazi Golden Dawn with 7.5 percent, the Communist Party (KKE) with 6.5 percent, and the nationalist Greek Solution with 3 percent.

The Union of Centrists, Independent Greeks (ANEL) and To Potami centrists would fail to enter Parliament, the poll found.

