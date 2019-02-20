Police investigating horses shot in Thesprotia
Online
Police in the region of Thesprotia, western Greece, are investigating the shooting of at least six horses in the village of Karvounari over the past two months.
Police in the region of Thesprotia, western Greece, are investigating the shooting of at least six horses in the village of Karvounari over the past two months.
According to state-run news agency ANA-MPA on Wednesday, the horses were killed with a riffle while a seventh horse was found severely wounded by lead shot.
Two weeks ago, the carcass of a pony shot in the head was found in a nearby village, the report said.
Two local animal welfare groups said they will take action to make sure the perpetrator is arrested and brought to justice.