Yiorgos Kaloudis | Athens | February 21

In August 2017 Yiorgos Kaloudis brought music back to the Ancient Theater of Aptera, 17 centuries after the ancient city's demise. On Thursday, February 21, the master of the traditional Cretan lyre will perform a recital at Athens's Museum of Cycladic Art as part of “Crete – Emerging Cities: Aptera, Eleutherna, Knossos,” an exhibition illustrating the trajectory of the three ancient cities from their initial settlement and development to their abandonment and rediscovery through archaeological excavations. The show starts at 9 p.m. and entrance costs 5 euros. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis due to limited seating.

Cycladic Art Museum, 4 Neofytou Douka,

tel 210.722.8321-3, www.cycladic.gr