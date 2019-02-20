Theodore | Athens | February 21

After presenting his latest album, “Inner Dynamics,” at a concert in the Greek capital last November, local electronica composer and musician Theodore kicks off the new year with an appearance at St Paul's Anglican Church. The concert is part of a series titled “Take Me to Church,” organized in cooperation with the United We Fly music company. In the show, Theodore and his band will present piano songs using rock orchestration tools with acoustic aesthetics. Tickets cost 12 euros from www.viva.gr or tel 11876. Doors open at 9 p.m.

St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma,

tel 210.721.4906, www.amglicanchurchathens.gr