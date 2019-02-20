Traditional Japanese Dolls | Athens | February 22 - June 30

The Benaki Toy Museum presents a collection of traditional Japanese toys and dolls related to traditional festivities that have shaped a part of Japanese culture for centuries, including Girls’ Day (Hinamatsuri) and Children's Day (Kodomo no Hi). The exhibition, a collaboration with the Japanese Embassy in Athens, is part of celebrations marking 120 years of diplomatic relations between Greece and Japan. The official opening takes place on Thursday, February 21, starting at 7 p.m. Opening hours are Thursdays to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Benaki Toy Museum, 14 Poseidonos & Tritonos,

Palaio Faliro, tel 213.025.8498, www.benaki.gr