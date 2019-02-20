Parliament votes to lift immunity of two MPs

Greek Parliament on Wednesday voted to lift the immunity of SYRIZA MP Giorgos Kyritsis and former Golden Dawn MP Constantinos Barbarousis who are facing separate charges.



The case against Kyritsis, who asked lawmakers to approve the judicial request, concerns two controversial decisions taken by the board of municipal radio station Athens 9.84 in 2008, of which he was then a member.



It is linked to a bigger, ongoing judicial investigation into the squandering of millions of euros by consecutive boards of the radio station from 2003 to 2011.



In his case, 135 MPs voted to lift his immunity versus 19 who voted against and two who voted “present.”

Barbarousis is charged with refusing to stop at a traffic police check when he fled Athens in June 2018 in a bid to avoid being arrested on treason-related charges.



He was indicted after he urged the country's Armed Forces to arrest Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, his former coalition partner Panos Kammenos and President Propkopis Pavlopoulos, to prevent a deal with North Macedonia over its name, during a speech in Parliament in June 2018.

Barbarousis was ousted from the neo-Nazi party after his rant.



All 157 MPs present in Parliamernt voted in favor of letting Barbarousis face justice.