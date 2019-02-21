And now for something completely different: The Culture Ministry and the Central Archaeological Council have just announced that renowned British comedian John Cleese will be performing at the Herod Atticus Theater later this year. Organized by The Hub Events as part of celebrations to mark the British Council’s 80th anniversary in Greece, the show, titled “John Cleese Live at the Acropolis,” will take place at the Roman odeon on September 20.

The actor wrote comedy history with the Monty Python team and helped shape a style that revolved around dark humor, profanity and provocation. From “Biggus Dickus” and the biblically inspired “Life of Brian,” through his portrayal of Sir Lancelot in “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” to the sex educator whose blackboard turns into a bed in “The Meaning of Life,” Cleese regularly upended norms and skewered British sacred cows, famously refusing offers of a knighthood and a seat in the House of Lords. Among the many high points of his long career have been his role as Basil Fawlty in “Fawlty Towers,” his appearances as “R” and Q in a number of James Bond films, and, of course, his starring role in “A Fish Called Wanda.”

In recent years, Cleese has been performing around the world. He has long been politically active, and was a supporter of Brexit, but six months ago announced that he will be leaving Britain to settle permanently in the Caribbean.

British Council

The British Council is celebrating its 80-year presence in Greece with a wide variety of cultural and educational events. The program, which is still being added to and will be officially announced at a later date, will include cinematic tributes and film screenings, appearances by British dancers at the Kalamata Dance Festival, a performance and workshops by Drum Works at the Greek National Opera, a large exhibition at the Benaki Museum, and collaborations with other Greek institutions such as the National Library.