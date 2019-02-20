Probe ordered into attack on unpaid Pakistani laborers

A prosecutor in the city of Larissa, central Greece, has ordered a probe after reports that two Pakistani nationals were physically assaulted last week when they demanded to be paid for working on a livestock farm.

The complaint was filed by the Pakistani Community of Greece and the United Movement Against Racism and the Fascist Threat (KEERFA).

The two groups said at a joint conference on Wednesday that the livestock breeder and two other men attacked the two Pakistanis, telling them he would pay them whenever he wanted.

He also threatened them, saying he has friends in the police and that he would call in the extreme-right Golden Dawn party so that “not one Pakistani is left alive in Larissa.”