Aegean to offer seven new destinations, including Skopje

Leading Greek carrier Aegean Air announced on Wednesday the addition of seven new destinations to its flight schedule for this year.

The airline, which is expanding its yearly schedule by 700,000 seats, will add services from Athens International Airport to Marrakesh, Casablanca, Ibiza, Valencia, Sarajevo, Tunis and Skopje, the latter coming in the wake of the agreement on North Macedonia’s name.

Aegean is also launching a new service linking Thessaloniki’s Makedonia Airport with Hannover.

In total the carrier is expanding its capacity to 17.7 million seats, of which 10.3 million will concern international flights.

The airline will also will increase frequency and capacity to key Western European markets, from Athens to Munich, Duesseldorf, Berlin, Hamburg, Zurich, Vienna, Madrid, Barcelona, Lisbon and Porto.

The increase in capacity will also come from the initiation of several seasonal routes, either earlier in the year or through increased frequencies to Luxembourg, Malta, Venice, Bologna, Naples, Catania and Malaga. In addition, increased capacity will also be offered to Balkans and Eastern Europe.

"We consistently create new destination options for our passengers, along with the offer of new services,” commented Aegean chief executive officer Dimitris Gerogiannis.

“We consistently and constantly respond to the significant new investments of tourism entrepreneurs who offer new upgraded hotel units, trying also from our side to contribute to the extension of the tourism period. This effort will allow us to exploit our own investments in aircrafts and technology. The coordinated contribution and investment from industry stakeholders together with the right State policies that would promote sector competitiveness can lead to the further development of Greece’s tourism product,” he added.