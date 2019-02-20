ATHEX: Late rebound sees benchmark top 670 points

Energy stocks led the way and banks recovered in time to help the benchmark revert to gains in Wednesday’s session at Athinon Avenue and end near the day’s high, albeit on the lowest daily turnover this week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 671.50 points, adding 0.68 percent to Tuesday’s 666.96 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.52 percent to 1,768.59 points.

The banks index climbed 0.67 percent, as National advanced 2.17 percent, Piraeus grew 1.02 percent and Alpha rose 1 percent, while Eurobank gave up 0.90 percent. Mid-cap Attica Bank continued its decline, sliding 3.45 percent.

Motor Oil jumped 3.17 percent, Terna Energy collected 3.13 percent and Mytilineos earned 2.37 percent.

In total 54 stocks posted gains, 37 took losses and 35 remained unchanged.

Turnover came to 33.1 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 36 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index increased 0.05 percent to 60.71 points.