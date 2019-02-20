BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greece, North Macedonia agree to lower roaming charges

Officials from North Macedonia and Greece signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Skopje on Tuesday on the mutual reduction of roaming charges.

North Macedonia’s Information Society and Administration Minister Damjan Manchevski and Greece’s Minister for Digital Policy Nikos Pappas held a press conference after the signing ceremony.

“We agreed that the maximum charge for roaming services should be reduced to the level applied in the European Union,” declared Manchevski. “We will try to achieve concrete results... by the end of May and early June,” he added.

[Xinhua]

