Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras sought on Wednesday to shift attention from a mini political crisis involving Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis, who is being investigated after reportedly recording and leaking a conversation with Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras.

Addressing his cabinet, Tsipras took an indirect dig at Stournaras by referring to “overrated technocrats... who concern themselves with petty partisan politics.”

He called on ministers not to be distracted “by disputes chosen by rivals to muddy the waters.”



Tsipras also stressed “the positive achievements” of the economy, saying that many have seen improvements, and insisted that elections would take place in October, as scheduled.