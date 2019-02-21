Words and phrases like “out of the woods,” a “model country,” “unity,” “stability” and “normalcy” – all of which were used by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at Wednesday’s cabinet meeting – sound unsuitable (to say the very least) to describe the political reality in the country at the moment.



Who is responsible for such mismatching? How reliable is a country in which ministers harass the heads of independent institutions? How “bright” is the public conduct of people for whom Alexis Tsipras has provided political cover? How uniting are the words uttered by him or his ministers?



If Tsipras is really seeking to create a basic institutional normalcy, he can cancel some of his pre-election tricks and prevent the country from sliding further into the quagmire.