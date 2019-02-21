Coast guard searching for migrant boat off Samothrace

Greece’s coast guard launched a search and rescue operation on Thursday to find a boat with migrants stranded in the sea area between the northern Aegean Sea island of Samothrace (or Samothraki) and the town of Alexandroupoli.



According to the shipping ministry’s coordination and search center, authorities were alerted by a phone call made by one of the migrants to the European single emergency number.



He said 29 people were onboard the vessel.



The coast guard is assisted by two fishing boats.