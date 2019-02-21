Dutch hiker diagnosed with heart condition in Cretan hospital

A 60-year-old Dutch national who was transferred to a hospital in the city of Iraklio in northern coast of Crete on Wednesday after falling ill while trekking, was diagnosed with a serious heart condition, according to local media reports on Thursday.



The man was in the area of Koutsounari in the southeastern coast of the island with his wife when he felt unwell.



She alerted authorities and an EMAK search and rescue unit was dispatched to find them, accompanied by volunteers and police officers.