The heads of Greece’s four systemic banks will meet again with government ministers on Thursday in an effort to finalise a deal on a new system to protect debtors’ primary residences.



According to information, the government appears to have accepted that the new framework will have a one-year duration, with a possible exception for the unemployed and the disabled, for which the protective measures may last for three years.



The two sides held intensive talks until late Wednesday night to bridge their differences on crucial issues, with the participation of representatives of Greece’s creditors through teleconference, sources said.



The same format is expected to be followed in today’s meeting.



The aim is to form the final blueprint of a draft bill that will replace the so-called Katseli law by the end of the week, so that it can be voted on early next week.