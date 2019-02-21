NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Twenty nine migrants rescued in northern Aegean

Greece’s coast guard on Thursday found and rescued 29 migrants from a boat drifting in the sea area between the northern Aegean Sea island of Samothrace and the town of Alexandroupoli.

Authorities were alerted after one of the migrants made a phone call to the European single emergency number.

All rescuees appeared well in their health and were transferred to the port of Alexandroupolis. 

