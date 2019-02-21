NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Municipal workers storm finance ministry during rally

TAGS: Protest, Rally

Members of the POE-OTA municipal workers union barged into the finance ministry on Thursday, during a protest rally in central Athens.

Protesters reached the fourth floor and requested a meeting with a ministry official.

The union is holding a 24-hour strike to oppose government plans to slash a benefit paid to those working in hazardous jobs.

Protesters had earlier asked police forces guarding the entrance of the building to leave - a request that was denied. 

