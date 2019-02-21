NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Anarchists storm Thessaloniki university in support of jailed hunger striker

A group of unknown individuals stormed one of the buildings of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki on Thursday afternoon to express solidarity with a jailed robber.

According to local news website seleo.gr, the protesters, who belong to a self-styled anarchist group, shouted slogans and scattered fliers in support of Spyros Christodoulou, a robber with suspected ties to urban guerrilla groups, who has been on a hunger strike for more than a month. 

