Three more suits filed over deadly east Attica wildfires

The families of three more victims of last summer's devastating wildfires east of Athens have filed lawsuits against the Greek state, the Attica Regional Authority and the Marathon Municipality.

Maria Pagomenou, Epameinondas Kokkonis and Dimitrios Tzoulias were among dozens of people who perished on July 23 when wildfires swept down the eastern slope of Mount Penteli and through the popular seaside town of Mati.

Their families are seeking an undisclosed amount in monetary compensation over their deaths.

An application has also been made to the president of the Three-Member Administrative Council of the Athens Administrative Court of First Instance for these cases to be given special priority, while the claimants are also expected to file more suits in the coming days against specific officials considered to have contributed to the loss as a result of their actions.

The toll from July's fires is 100. Several families have already filed suit.