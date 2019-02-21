Fish farm becomes latest Rouvikonas target

The offices of a fish farm in Paeania, east of Athens, became the latest target of the Rouvikonas anarchist group on Thursday, whose members splashed formaldehyde around the premises and scattered fliers.

According to the ANA-MPA news agency, the raid on the Lavriou Avenue firm was carried out by some 20 members of the group, which has escalated assaults against perceived “capitalist” targets in recent days.

Rouvikonas (which means Rubicon in Greek) claimed responsibility for the attack in a post on an anti-establishment website later on Thursday, accusing the unnamed company of causing “irreparable damage to the environment and the food chain.”