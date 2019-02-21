Queen of Spades | Athens | February 22 & 26

Village Cinemas is bringing the best of the Royal Opera House from London to Greece with a new collaboration for screenings of the distinguished British company's productions at selected movie theaters belonging to the entertainment chain. The program kicks off with Stefan Herheim's production of Tchaikovsky's “Queen of Spades,” which tells the story of a penniless soldier who tries to make a quick fortune at cards in order to woo the woman he loves – even though she is engaged to his friend. Screenings, which start at 8.30 p.m. and will be accompanied by English subtitles, will take place at the Village Mall in Maroussi, northern Athens on Friday, February 22 and at the Village Faliro in southern Athens on Tuesday, February 26. Tickets cost 10 euros.



Village Mall, 35 Andrea Papandreou, Maroussi,

tel 210.610.4100;

Village Faliro, 3 Moraitini & Poseidonos, Palio Faliro,

tel 210.948.5200