Letter from Istanbul | Athens | February 23

In Istanbul in the 19th century, two friends, violinists Cemil Bey, a Turk, and Vasilakis, a Greek-speaking Rom, managed to rescue their music from oblivion by recording it on the phonograph, then an exciting new medium. Today, two friends and fellow musicians Derya Turkan, from Turkey, and Sokratis Sinopoulos, from Greece, have revived that same music and will be presenting it at the Athens Concert Hall on Saturday, February 23. The show starts at 9 p.m. and admission costs 15 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr