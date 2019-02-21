5 | Athens | To March 17

Curator Elisavet Sakareli has invited five Greek artists – Christophoros Katsadiotis, Alekos Kyrarinis, Emmanouil Bitsakis, Achilleas Papacostas and Antonis Staveris – whose idiosyncratic work is can be defined as quirky, bizarre and incisive, to participate in a group show organized by the Felios Collection and titled “5.” The artists, all in their 40s, are also linked by the fact that each has already set their own course and shaped the distinct features of their work, as well as the motifs and symbolism therein. Opening hours are Wednesdays to Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. Admission is free of charge.

Felios Collection, 16 Fokionos Negri,

Kypseli, tel 210.882.4681