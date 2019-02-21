Constantinou Group planning new mall at Lykovrysi
The new shopping center that the Constantinou Group, which also built the Athens Metro Mall, is planning at Lykovrysi in northern Athens will proceed via the fast-track system as provided for by regulations concerning strategic investments.
This is an investment worth 93.4 million euros and concerns the development of a 40,000-square meter mall on an 85,000 sq.m. plot next to the Athens-to-Lamia National Road.