BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition

 
BUSINESS

Constantinou Group planning new mall at Lykovrysi

TAGS: Retail

The new shopping center that the Constantinou Group, which also built the Athens Metro Mall, is planning at Lykovrysi in northern Athens will proceed via the fast-track system as provided for by regulations concerning strategic investments.

This is an investment worth 93.4 million euros and concerns the development of a 40,000-square meter mall on an 85,000 sq.m. plot next to the Athens-to-Lamia National Road.

