Greek, US delegations meet as part of Strategic Dialogue

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and Greece's then acting minister of foreign affairs George Katrougalos address reporters following the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue at the US Department of State in Washington, DC, on December 13, in this State Department photo.

As part of the ongoing Strategic Dialogue between Greece and the US, Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos hosted a working meeting on Thursday with an American delegation led by Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt.

The meeting focused on the further development of bilateral ties in the fields of commerce, investments, energy, regional economic cooperation and people-to-people interactions. Diplomatic sources said there will be more such meetings in the context of the Strategic Dialogue, which was launched last December in Washington.

The need to further strengthen ties was also noted during a phone call on Tuesday between Deputy US Secretary of State John Sullivan and Katrougalos.

Meanwhile, Pyatt also met with New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday. He briefed the conservative leader about the large US delegation that will arrive in Greece next week to attend the Delphi Economic Forum from February 28 to March 3.