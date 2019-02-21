ATHEX: Benchmark at four-month high

The benchmark of the Greek stock market recorded a new four-month high on Thursday thanks primarily to the advance by bank stocks, which continued to rise as a solution concerning the protection of debtors’ main residences appears to be near.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 677.17 points, the highest since October 2, adding 0.84 percent to Wednesday’s 671.50 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.92 percent to 1,784.84 points, though small-caps decreased 0.42 percent.

The banks index grew 3.11 percent, with National jumping 6.75 percent, Piraeus grabbing 5.06 percent, Alpha climbing 2.15 percent and Eurobank collecting 1.54 percent.

GEK Terna improved 3.12 percent and ADMIE Holdings was up 1.45 percent, as Piraeus Port Authority fell 1.58 percent and Ellaktor dropped 1.42 percent.

In total 41 stocks posted gains, 50 took losses and 37 stayed put.

Turnover came to 59.7 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 33.1 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.36 percent to 60.49 points.