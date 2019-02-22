Three new Athens metro stations to open in June

Three new Athens metro stations on Line 3 will open to the public in June this year, the head of Greece’s state-owned subway operator, Attiko Metro, told the semi-official news agency ANA-MPA.



Yiannis Mylopoulos said Aghia Varvara and Platia Eleftherias in Korydallos, and Aghios Nikolaos in Nikea will serve thousands of passengers in the western districts of Piraeus daily.



Line 3 now runs between Aghia Marina in western Athens and Doukisis Plakentias in the north.



When construction is completed, the line will see the metro extend to Piraeus port - a project Mylopoulos said will be completed in about two years.