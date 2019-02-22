Greece's foreign policy council to discuss Turkey, Brexit on Friday

The National Council for Foreign Affairs (ESEP) will hold a meeting Friday at 14.30 p.m. to discuss developments in Greek-Turkish relations, following Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ recent visit to the neighbouring country.

The meeting will be chaired by Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos, who will brief Greek party representatives on the issues at hand.

ESEP will also focus on other European developments, mainly Brexit.

Tsipras met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and visited the Halki Theological seminary during his official visit on February 5-6.