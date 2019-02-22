NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Greece's foreign policy council to discuss Turkey, Brexit on Friday

TAGS: Diplomacy, Politics

The National Council for Foreign Affairs (ESEP) will hold a meeting Friday at 14.30 p.m. to discuss developments in Greek-Turkish relations, following Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ recent visit to the neighbouring country.

The meeting will be chaired by Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos, who will brief Greek party representatives on the issues at hand.

ESEP will also focus on other European developments, mainly Brexit.

Tsipras met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and visited the Halki Theological seminary during his official visit on February 5-6.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 